Khartoum — A delegation of the US Congress is due to arrive in Khartoum next Saturday on a three-day visit during which they will hold meetings with Speaker and leaders of the National Assembly (Parliament), the National Prime Minister, the Director of National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), the Ministers of Justice and Foreign Affairs and a number of government officials.
Sudan: U.S. Congress Delegation to Visit Sudan Next Saturday
Sudan
