Sudan Participates At Ministerial Meeting of Narcotics Commission

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, has chaired Sudan delegation at the 62nd ministerial meeting of the International Narcotics Commission, which is headed by Sudan Ambassador to Vienna, Mirghani Abbakar.

Sudan statement before the meeting referred to Sudan government's efforts in combating drugs and crime as part of its commitments to the United Nations Political Declaration and its 2009-2019 Executive Plan on the elimination of illicit drug cultivation and the production of narcotics and psychotropic substances.