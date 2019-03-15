14 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Participates At Ministerial Meeting of Narcotics Commission

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, has chaired Sudan delegation at the 62nd ministerial meeting of the International Narcotics Commission, which is headed by Sudan Ambassador to Vienna, Mirghani Abbakar.

Sudan statement before the meeting referred to Sudan government's efforts in combating drugs and crime as part of its commitments to the United Nations Political Declaration and its 2009-2019 Executive Plan on the elimination of illicit drug cultivation and the production of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Sudan

West Darfur Killings Spark Large-Scale Protest March

The killing of six people near El Geneina, West Darfur, on Wednesday sparked widespread protests in the state capital… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.