Sudan: IBN-AUF Appreciates Role of National Youth Union

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, has appreciated the role being played by the Sudanese National Youth Union regarding the national issues, especially the issues of youths.

During his meeting Thursday at the Republican Palace with the Chairman of the Sudanese Youth Union, Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed, the First Vice - President was informed on the productive projects sponsored by the union for the youth development, technological projects and the innovators' forum.

He called for drawing up a plan that copes with the youth orientations at the urban and rural areas.

He stressed the importance of maximizing the partnerships that brings together all the youths.