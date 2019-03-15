Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Students Union Performance

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Chairman of the Sudanese Students' General Union, Engineer Ammar Ala-Eddin, and got informed on the union's performance in the general, higher and societal education as well as the union's plan for the summer season.

The First Vice - President has directed the Chairman of the Sudanese Students' General Union to render the union as a body that is inclusive for the students with their different affiliations.

In a press statement, Engineer Al-Eddin said that the First Vice - President has appreciates the union's performance in the past period and pledged to sponsor its programs on ground that they are the efficient category in the society.

He indicated that the union has mapped out action plans for the summer season in the current year that would be executed via 784 centers in all Sudan states.

He added that the meeting also tackled the union's performance with regard to the student - student dialogue and discussed the issue of resumption of the academic year at universities.