Sudan: Ministers and State Ministers of Government of Qualified Presons Sworn-in

Khartoum — Ministers and ministers of state who were appointed yesterday by republican decrees were sworn-in at the Republican Palace Thursday before President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir in the presence of the First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Ge. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris and the National Prime Minister , Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila.

President Al-Bashir expressed while he was addressing the ministers , confidence in their ability to the country in this stage , which he described it as exclusive.

He indicated that solutions to current economic challenges are possible and attainable and required from ministers of economic sector more efforts and perseverance for optimum use of the country's rich resources.

The President said that maintaining peace and silencing guns represent a top priority of the state amid genuine desire from all parties for realizing peace.

He added that he would contact forces opposing dialogue for sake of political stability.

President Al-Bashir stated that international climate has become supportive to peace , particularly that Sudan was one of pioneering countries in boosting stability via its initiatives on peace and reconciliation in the neighboring countries.

He said that the work requires solidarity and concerted efforts as well as tightening coordination between ministries and institutions , stressing that the minister s will find support and back from Presidency of the Republic and Council of Ministers to carry out their task. The President asserted importance of review of regulations and laws of civil service regulations and laws , as civil service is the base for sound planning which to renaissance of the state.

He called for necessity of reconsidering formation, powers and acts of government corporations for consolidation of the state's institutional reform.

Minister of Irrigation and Electricity, Dr Osman Al-Toam expressed on behalf the ministers appreciation to President of the Republic for his confidence in them and that the ministers would exert every possible efforts to fully carry out their task to attain the aspired goals.