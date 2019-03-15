Somalia Locked Out of New Pakistan's Visa Policy

Somalia citizens will not enjoy the new Pakistan's Visa-On-arrival policy. The only other country to face such restrictions is India.

Under the new visa policy, one of the major initiatives taken by the present government in past five months, citizens from 175 countries would have e-visa facility while citizens of 50 countries would enjoy visa on arrival facility.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting said that prime minister Imran Khan would initially roll out a project of visa free policy for five preferred countries including United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, Malaysia, the United Kingdom.

It means that the citizens of the UAE and the other four countries will be granted visa on arrival at Pakistani airports.

In the second phase, names of the 45 more countries will be announced in the visa-on-arrival category, he said. All other member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will also be given on-arrival visa for 30 days once the policy is further expanded in future.

While India and Pakistan have had cross border conflicts, Somalia's omission from the list was not immediately explained