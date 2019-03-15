Malawi: Khillaz Champian Plans Big in 2019 - Signs to South Africa Label

Real name Ronald Makweya, reggae dancehall artist Khillaz Champian has revealed plans for 2019 after signing to one of Cape Town's most influential record labels, DVERSCT Records.

Speaking in an interview, Khillaz Champian described the development as a big step in his music career.

"This record label comprises of international artists from Africa and Europe. I believe this deal will open doors and connect me to the rest of the world. This is a big step I have taken since I started my music journey," he said.

The artist then appealed for support from country mates.

"I urge Malawians to keep on supporting me even more than they did in the past because the fruits are now getting ripe. With their support, another Malawian artist can make it big in Africa and the world as a whole," explained the confident South Africa based dancehall artist.

Khillaz Champian reached the spotlight in 2017 when he collaborated with producer Dj Sley on 'far from dem' featuring Positive Yute.

Later in 2018, he released 'Ma champian' featuring Blakaad, a song which topped Joy Radio's Malawi Reggae Dancehall Circuit for four consecutive weeks in the month of February.

He also released a number of hits including 'Tisapite ku ntchito', 'Ma champian and fools' which topped a number of Malawi's dancehall charts.

Khillaz Champian has so far worked with big reggae dancehall like Desert Eagle, Mad General of Mad Character Crew, Ishan Capital and Awiri.

Currently, Khillaz Champian is set to release 'Missing ma gyal' video in May and other two singles 'Kush' and 'Bad and cool' featuring Ka Sir Blanca, Young D, Mafia Killa, King Jericho, Earnestar, Luda Spark and Big Smoke.

Commenting on his style, he said, "My music is divided in three styles. I do reggae, Trap fused Reggae and Trap fused Dancehall. I also do pure conscious reggae for those who are not used to morden styles of singing and I fuse reggae and dancehall with trap for the new generation."

He added: "I am different from other artists because I don't copy lylics and styles from other artists in the dancehall game. I got my own style and am different from the rest because my music also tackles sensitive issues.

"At times I tackle concepts which other artists are afraid to sing about. My 'Palinso wa police' song is one example of my fearlessness. I condemned and rebuked police corruptions and malpractices."