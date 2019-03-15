Namibia: Kasu's Independence Cup This Weekend

The first round of the annual Katutura Sports Union (Kasu) Independence Cup tourney will start at Ella du Plessis High School and the Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday.

Kasu chairperson Kuveri Tjonga told Nampa on Thursday that the N$25 000 knock-out competition had attracted 15 netball and 20 football teams, and is expected to end on 24 March.

The competition starts this weekend to accommodate all teams that have registered to compete.

"Although the competition is aimed at celebrating the country's independence, it also promotes sports in Katutura," Tjonga said.

He added that Namibia's independence is important, and the youth of Katutura will play their part in the celebrations by participating in these sports events.

"We have quite a big number of teams participating this year and, therefore, teams must respect time," he said.

The matches will start at 14h00 on Saturday, and 08h00 on Sunday.

The winners of the netball category will take home N$4 500, 12 gold medals and a glittering trophy, while the winners of the football competition will walk away with N$9 000, 20 gold medals and a trophy.

The runners-up for netball and football will win N$2 500 and N$4 000, respectively.

The losing semi-finalists in the netball cup will each take home N$1 000, while in the football competition, each team will receive N$2 000.

Okombomi-based Renamo Bucks won the football competition last year after defeating Neudamm Agricultural College 3-2.

Windhoek-based Truck Team won the netball category after defeating their counterparts from Ozombouvapa 27 -21 last year.

Neudamm Agricultural College and Ozombouvapa will, however, not feature in this year's competition. - Nampa