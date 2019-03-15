Malawi: Kondwani Kumwenda in Shock After Bullets Boot Out

Former Mighty Be Forward Wanderers attacker Kondwani 'Scholes' Kumwenda has expressed shock with the decision by Nyasa Big Bullets to offload him as surplus to requirements.

The club revealed during a meeting with the player this week that they are no longer interested in his services and his contract will not be renewed.

Kumwenda become the second casualty after former Civil Sporting defender Emmanuel Zoya was also shown the exit door few weeks ago and has since returned to his former club.

The former Nomad is at the mean time surely weighing up his options as it is reported that a number of clubs have already expressed interest to sign him.

His vast experience means he would surely be an attractive acquisition for a number of Super League teams.

"Me and Bullets have cut ties. I am shocked and I can assure you that this is not about performance because I was not given a chance to play regularly last season," Kumwenda told a local radio on Friday.

"I have received it, I am still the same one and where I am going I believe it shall be well by the grace of God. I have played for two big clubs in the country and through this I have learnt alot. I still have more years to play and I am sure I will sign for another club" he said.

The player claim to have approached Bullets Technical Panel to be told why he was not given a chance to play but was openly told that it is a directive from the above.

"The issue has been long overdue and I saw it coming" he said.