Malawi: UN Sending Experts in Malawi to Investigate Killings of People With Albinism - Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has disclosed that the United Nations (UN) will be sending two experts to investigate the attacks of persons with albinism (PWAs), tracing the root cause of the atrocities or markets.

Mutharika made the disclosure on Thursday at Joho Primary School, Nsanama in Machinga where he visited families who were affected by the continuous rains that fell between March 5 and 8 this year.

The Malawi leader departed from his prepared consolation speech to the disaster affected communities to inform the nation that government would soon get to the bottom of the albino killings.

"Let me make this announcement here that the United Nations is sending two experts to investigate the killings of people with albinism and to establish where the market -- if any -- is located," said Mutharika.

He condemned the attacks and killings of people with albinism describing it as: senseless acts fueled by ignorance and stupidity.

"About 25 people have been killed so far since all this madness started; now, tell me: who has become rich because of the killings of persons with albinism for their body parts?" queried Mutharika.

Commenting on the disaster, Mutharika assured the displaced families that government would do everything it can to help them rebuild their lives.

"I have directed the minister responsible for the Malata and Cement Subsidy Program to make sure that all those who have had their houses destroyed by the rains should be assisted to build new houses," Mutharika assured.

According to Machinga District Commissioner, Bester Mandere all traditional authorities in Machinga have been affected by the disaster which has killed five people and left over 29, 000 households destitute.

Mandere said the total number of affected people in the district is 145, 155 most of them women and children, saying: "The number of people who have been affected by the disaster is equivalent to 23 percent of the total population of the district."

Joho Primary School Evacuation Camp which President Mutharika visited is hosting 137 people from 45 families and among them are the elderly, men and women, adolescents and under-fives.

The people have so far been assisted with food items, blankets, kitchen utensils and shelter kits, courtesy of the Department of Disaster Management Affairs and Malawi Red Cross Society.

At the time of going to press, Mutharika had proceeded to Pirimiti and Jali in the area of Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba where people have equally been affected by the disaster.