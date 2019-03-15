Namibia: Kajuh Signs Under Numba Busy

Matheus Silas Ndemutala, AKA Kajuh, has signed under Numba Busy Entertainment Record Label, established in 2015, and that since has been going through management and ownership transition beginning of 2018.

Kajuh says Numba does the same music as or that he is currently pursuing. "The label has the potential to make me a better artist and to market me to greater heights", he says pointing out his penchant for Afro-Pop and dancehall, which he calls Afro-dance. Artists under the label include Fishman, KJeff and Robba TJ. Kajuh is busy with a project with South African record producer DJ Maphorisa. He has also linked up with Biblos to make a song and their friendship dates way back to when Kajuh was a student in South Africa.

A boilermaker artisan by profession, Kajuh until now has never been with any other label. "I was busy doing my thing alone until I realised that you can do a whole lot better for yourself if you team up with the right people," he says. Growing up he used to listen to the late Pablo and that is what made him fall in love with music. "I always used to fix radios while growing up and that means you would be listening to a lot of it, especially while herding the cattle and I was a huge fan of Pablo," he retraces his early journey.

One of the artists under the label, Fishman Uulenga, says Kajuh is unique. "He is special in a sense that he got a distinct sound and flair to his artistry". In addition, his personality traits of discipline and humility resonating with this label thus are making him an asset to it.