Libya: 38 Children, 136 Others Repatriated From Libya

Another batch of 174 stranded Nigerians comprising 38 children have been repatriated from Libya.

They arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) late hours of Thursday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) among other agencies of government received the returnees who arrived aboard a B737-800 aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG operated by Al Buraq Airline at about 10 p.m.

The returnees came from Sebha City in Libya, it was learnt.

The breakdown of the returnees indicated that there were 62 female adults, 11 female children and 11 female infants as well as 74 male adults, 12 male children and four male infants.

The Coordinator, of NEMA's Lagos Territorial Office, Mallam Idris Muhammed disclosed that with the latest arrival, no fewer than 12,574 had been repatriated in 64 flights under the IOM/EU Assisted Voluntary Returnees scheme.

Muhammed added that over 4,900 of the Returnees have been trained on various skill acquisition and empowerment programmes by IOM through Special Funding facilitated by the European Union.