Malawi: Chimulirenji Calls for Concerted Efforts in Flood Victims Assistance

Blantyre — Minister of Civic Education who is also the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s presidential running mate for the May tripartite elections, Everton Chimulirenji has called on well-wishing players and partners to help in soliciting and delivering assistance to people affected by floods.

The minister made the call on Sunday when he visited the flood stricken in Zomba where he also distributed relief items.

"The floods damage is huge and devastating. While government is doing all it can to assist the flood victims, let me call on other well-wishers to assist in relieving the suffering of our fellow brothers and sisters," explained Chimulirenji.

Chimulirenji visited the flood victims in Zomba Ntonya, Zomba Chisi and Zomba Malosa where he appreciated the extent of the damage and the gravity of people's suffering that the recent heavy rains have caused.

District Commissioner (DC) for Zomba, Emmanuel Kabambe revealed that 29.000 households have been affected by the floods in the district alone.

"So far, out of the affected households, a total of 3,500 households are now living in recue camps such as schools, clinics and churches having completely lost all their belongings hence in dire need of support," explained Kabambe.

In view of the large camp concentration, Kabambe expressed fear for the likelihood of an eruption of some waterborne diseases hence the need to intensify hygiene attention.

According to Kabambe, his office was already liaising with other stakeholders such as relevant non-governmental organizations as well as the District Health Office to devise measures that would ensure the camp dwellers' health safety.

However, Group Village Headman (GVH) Chingondo of Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwambo expressed concern over some anomalies that regularly affect relief item distribution which are normally due to the responsible registrants' lack of honesty and integrity which results in aid landing in the hands of non-deserving people.

In response, the DPP's running mate warned against any misconduct and diversion of the aids, adding the law will vigilantly deal with anyone who tampers with the stuff that are meant for those in need.

"Let those responsible for listing down the beneficiaries and distributing the aids operate with integrity otherwise the law will take its course,' warned Chimulirenji.

Currently, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has revealed that from the affected 14 districts, 30 deaths and 377 injuries are on record with a total of 93.730 households (approximately 468.650 people) being affected while 6,342 households have been displaced.