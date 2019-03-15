Malawi: St Andrews CCAP Conducts Prayers Against Killings and Abductions of PWA

Mzuzu — St Andrews Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) under Livingstonia Synod, Sunday held prayers against killings and abductions of persons with albinism (PWA).

The prayers held under the theme; 'considering the security of persons with albinism (PWA) were directed by the moderator of Livingstonia Synod, Rev Douglas Chipofya.

Chipofya joined several people including the State President Prof. Peter Mutharika and organizations in condemning killings and abductions of persons with albinism (PWA).

"People with albinism have the right to life since they were also created in the image of God as all other people.

"We were all created in the image of God, we are one family, therefore our brothers and sisters with albinism have the right to be protected for them to enjoy their right to life," Chipofya said.

Chipofya therefore appealed to Malawians to love one another so that the killings and abductions of PWA should come to an end and the perpetrators of such acts be exposed.

"The greatest commandment as written in the Holy Bible is to love your neighbor as you love yourself, therefore let us put this commandment into practice," he said.

The Vice President of the Republic of Malawi who is also UTM presidential candidate, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima who also attended the prayers condemned inhumane acts which lead to endangering lives of PWA.

"Every human being as created by God, has the right to life, therefore the right to life of PWA's needs to be observed and protected," said Chilima.

Chilima also urged Malawians to join hands and pray to God so that killings and abductions of PWA's should come to an end.

"Let us all pray to God, so that we get to an end to these killings of PWA's," he appealed.cap