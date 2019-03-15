Malawi: Grace Foundation Donates to Elderly People

Lilongwe — Grace Foundation recently donated 10 bags of 50 kilograms of maize and other assorted items worth K250,000 to more than 50 elderly people from Ngongola Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Tsabango in Lilongwe.

The organisation made a similar donation comprising clothes, laundry soap and K250 each for milling to 30 elderly people at Sinyala village, TA Masumbankhunda, Malingunde in the district.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (Mana), the organization's Chairperson, Diana Winga said the donation was in line with the organization's goals of helping needy children, orphans, women and girls, people living with HIV and Aids and the elderly.

"As we know that people have not yet harvested their farm produce like maize, we decided to assist these elderly people with maize to reduce the challenge of hunger in their homes during this lean period," Winga said.

She added that the organisation is targeting the elderly because most of them are left with the responsibility to look after orphans while some are too old to look after themselves.

One of the elderly people, Alena Thole 81, who has five grandchildren, thanked the organisation for their support and initiative in helping others.

"We eat once a day due to food shortage but this support will help us enjoy two meals a day and it will help us ease the hunger problem we face on daily basis," she said.

In a separate interview, Ngongonda village head urged other organizations to learn from the gesture shown by Grace Foundation.

"The donation given to the needy people will help them survive the food shortage," Ngongonda said.

The organisation which is based in Lilongwe, is planning to build houses for the elders and provide scholarships to underprivileged students in the areas within the district as a way of keeping children in school.

They will also visit various primary and secondary schools across the country to inspire them with assorted items such as writing materials besides providing them with school fees and encouraging children to work hard in school.

Grace Foundation was founded in 2016 to assist the needy, including the elderly people.