Namibia: Youth Euphoric Over Appointment of Irimari

Ongwediva — The public particularly the youth took to social media since Tuesday to congratulate and celebrate the appointment of youthful governor Elia Irimari as governor to Oshana Region.

President Hage Geingob on Tuesday appointed Elia Irimari as governor of Oshana Region for the next five years effective from Monday.

Prior to his appointment there has been an outcry from the youth for the president to post someone in the region who understands their needs that in return will aid government to address their plight particularly that of high youth unemployment.

Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo also joined those rejoicing and congratulating Irimari.

"We remain indebted to his Excellency for always putting young people first and for believing that young people have the potential to lead and contribute to national building," Nekongo said on his Facebook post.

Nekongo further said he has no doubt that Irimari will deliver quality service to the people of Oshana and Namibia at large.

At the end of 2017, the President also appointed a youthful governor Marius Sheya at the tender age of 29.

Sheya replaced Angelika Muharukua who died that year.

Irimari, during an interview with New Era said he will continue to advocate for youth training as a means to empower them and subsequently create employment for themselves.

Not abandoning the rest of the regions' residents, Irimari said he will work closely with the youth so that it aids his office to constantly be aware of the present pressing needs.

Equally, the incoming governor said his office will continue with the programme he initiated at Ondangwa Urban Constituency since he has been a councillor to seek for aid to enhance training.

"The programme will not end there, it will continue at the regional level because I believe that education through training will uplift our youth from poverty and thereby other social challenges they encounter," said Irimari.