Zimbabwe: Youth Indaba Roars Into Life

ALL is set for the inaugural Youth indaba that starts in Harare today and Bulawayo province is represented by 20 youths.

The indaba being held at the Harare International Conference Centre will afford the youths an opportunity to interact with President Mnangagwa.

The Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry will interact with the youths today before they meet the President tomorrow.

Youth Department Director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Mr Isaiah Mpofu said yesterday that the Bulawayo youths were drawn from agriculture, mining, tourism and education.

He said among the Bulawayo delegates is the junior Speaker of Parliament Bethel Tshabalala and two junior members of Parliament.

"We don't want the platform to be only of complaints and as such we expect the youths who are from different sectors of the economy to proffer solutions to some of the challenges facing the country," said Mr Mpofu.