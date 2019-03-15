Zimbabwe/Malawi: Dembare Brace for Malawi Tour

HARARE giants Dynamos are hoping to use their tour of Malawi next week to fine-tune their team ahead of the new Premiership season.

The Glamour Boys coach, Lloyd Chigowe, said they were expected to embark on the training camp early next week.

"We are travelling to Malawi on Monday or Tuesday after our game with TelOne so we will utilise that week to bond and make sure that we come out more refined," said Chigowe.

The DeMbare camp is in high spirits following the unveiling of a $1 million sponsorship package.

They had their first high-profile pre-season match against bitter rivals CAPS United last Sunday and won 2-0.

They are set to play some practice games against some of the Malawi Super League teams during their tour.

Chigowe is excited by the energy demonstrated by his boys and has revealed that newboy Tawanda Chisi has been called up to the national Under-23 side.

The defensive midfielder joins Kudzanayi Dhemere, who is also part of the squad, to battle Mozambique in back-to-back Under-23 AFCON qualifiers next week.

DeMbare will play Premiership newboys TelOne in a practice match in Gweru at the weekend.

"We just want to play to enjoy ourselves and make sure that we will not be fighting relegation. The motivation is already there among the boys," said Chigowe.

"One of the new boys Chisi has already been called to the Under-23 squad, which is motivation in itself that if you do well you can be recognised.

"We have got quite a number of these youngsters who are eligible to represent their country at Under-20 and the Olympic squad.

"The leadership that is being provided by Edward Sadomba and Jimmy Tigere is good enough to see these guys keep their feet on the ground and know that there is a lot of fighting to be done for us to stay afloat."I believe we selected a very good group of youngsters. There is a lot of competition and nobody is guaranteed the starting place. That's how stiff the competition is, anyone can play."