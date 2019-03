A woman who caused a storm when she alleged that Deputy President David Mabuza was involved in an alleged conspiracy to murder a Mpumalanga businessman has been arrested.

The 31-year-old, who had masqueraded as Mabuza's niece, was arrested on Wednesday for alleged fraud, forgery and defeating the ends of justice, said police spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

She is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

News24