Kenya: Gor Mahia Warm for Petro Atletico Showdown With Homeboyz Victory

Gor Mahia warmed up for their must-win Caf Confederation Cup Group D match against Petro Atletico on Sunday at Kasarani with a 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in the SportPesa Premier League at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Thursday.

Two quick-fire goals from substitute Francis Mustafa and Boniface Omondi cancelled out Luke Namanda’s 51st minute opener as Gor Mahia rallied to claim the maximum points in the closely contested encounter.

Namanda was put through on goal by Ali Bhai to slot home past hapless Gor custodian Fredrick Odhiambo but Mustafa, who replaced Nicholas Kipkirui on 55 minutes, equalised barely 12 minutes after coming on.

The Burundian capitalised on Homeboyz’s defensive lapse to plant the ball into the roof of the net. The dust had not settled before Gor took the lead through Boniface Omondi whose rasping shot from outside the box took a deflected off Festus Okiring into the back of the net, giving goalkeeper David Juma no chance.

It was Gor Mahia who had the first chance of the match, coming in the third minute through Boniface Omondi’s free-kick that went begging inside the area. Lawrence Juma had been brought down by Sosthenes Idah outside the 18-yard box.

Idah blasted wide from Ali Bhai’s corner kick on nine minutes after Luke Namanda’s dangerous cross took a deflection off Geoffrey Ochieng on its way out.

On the other end, Gor broke on the counter but Nicholas Kipkirui’s attempted header off a Boniface Omondi cross went wayward off target.

Lawrence Juma sent his free-kick from 20 yards to the skies after Fesutus Okiring’ had fouled Boniface Omondi on 17 minutes. Three minutes later, Ugandan Erisa Ssekisambu went into centre referee Booke Phillip’s book for a poor tackle on Idah.

On 25 minutes, Kipkirui initiated a move down the central midfield before squeezing a pass to Ssekisambu who charged down but his fierce shot veered off the target much to the chagrin of a few K’Ogalo fans that had turned up.

On 36 minutes, Homeboyz goalkeeper David Juma was called to action to parry out Boniface Omondi’s rebound after his initial shot from a corner had hit the upright.

Both teams were playing cautious as the clock ticked towards the halftime break.