Gambia: The Independence of the Judiciary

The fact that the Executive and the National Assembly are before the Courts confirms the importance of the checks and balances in the administration of the state. Gambians should come out of these cases resolved to build a country that all will be proud to call our homeland. We could spend time, energy and resources tearing each other apart or utilise our intelligence and might to build a community of sovereign citizens who would consider themselves as one people belonging to one nation - THE GAMBIA.

The signs are very clear that we are a distance away from reconciliation. We are still thinking of how to put people in cells or prisons or drag them down. How can a nation develop if we are not ready to hold each other's hand and pull each other up .Time will tell what type of Gambia we are nurturing in our hearts.