Africa's Major Pension Funds to Meet in Mauritius to Debate Investment Strategies

press release

Mauritius will host from 20 to 21 March 2019 the 3rd edition of the Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa Conference (PIAfrica 2019) which will bring together senior executives from Pension Funds with regulators, asset managers, financial advisors, and other stakeholders from Africa, to engage in meaningful discussions on the way forward for the sector. The conference, which will be supported by the Economic Development Board, will be held at Hilton Mauritius Resort in Flic en Flac.

Deliberating under theme "The Search for Returns in a Global Low Return Environment", participating Pension Funds will share their views on the current investment climate, the strategies to overcome existing challenges and the opportunities available to savvy investors. The conference will highlight key trends and future industry issues, while offering ample opportunities for participants to network and engage in one-to-one meetings.

Delegates will have the opportunity to take part in interactive panel discussions with Government and private pension funds from across Africa and will play a role in unlocking institutional investment to close the infrastructure funding gap in Africa. They will also interact with decision-makers and asset managers in charge of billion-dollar portfolios seeking investment opportunities offering reliable returns while having the opportunity to showcase their projects and funds including alternative assets such as infrastructure, real estate and private equity to pension funds.

The presentations and panel discussions will be focused on: The search for returns in a low global return environment; Regulatory developments in Africa - South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Namibia, Botswana, Morocco, Egypt; Preserving and growing capital by insulating investments against market stress; Mega funds; and Benchmarking and performance insights.

Africa Pension Funds

Pension funds in Africa, which represent a large part of the Africa's assets, are estimated to be valued at $ 29 billion, with up to 30% growth a year.

Traditionally bound by Regulations to invest in local fixed-income bonds, recent years have seen African governments easing Pension Funds access to other asset classes and offshore investing.

However, with the low return environment that is being experienced globally, a completely new world is unfolding for Pension Funds that will require more adaptive investment, risk management and analysis.