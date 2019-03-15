Somalia: PM Khayre Calls for Unity As He Ends Kismayo Visit

Somalia Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khayre and Jubaland president Ahmed Madobe have held talks in a move aimed at solidifying relations between the central government and the federal state.

The PM spent three days in Kismayo, saying that his visit had been successful.

He said "I thank the people of Kismayo for the love of nationhood they have showed and we hope to come back to the city soon. We are not guests in Kismayo. We are leaders who have come to meet their people, said the PM in a tweet.

The PM urged the citizens and the leaders to internalize the provisions of the constitution to avoid conflicts and confusions between the central and the federal governments.

Mr Kayre noted that there had been occasional differences between leaders as a result of accountability and push for better services, arguing that such conflicts were healthy.

On his part, Jubaland President said that Kismayo and the entire state had enjoyed relative safety, judging by the night ceremony attended by the PM.

Mr Madobe was nostalgic of the earlier days of peace and tranquility in the country, urging the current leaders to restore the country to its lost glory, which was ravaged by war which broke out in 1992.

Jubbaland is set to go to the polls on August 2019. The between Villa Somalia and Kismayo soured in September last year after the Federal Member States resolved to suspend relations with the central government, citing a lack of political and security progress in the Horn of Africa nation