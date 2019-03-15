South Africa: Which School Will Be Crowned SA's T20 Champions?

Johannesburg — Eight of South Africa's top cricketing schools will battle it out at the T20 Schools Challenge at the University of Pretoria (High Performance Centre) from March 15-17.

This year the six South African franchises will be represented by St Andrews School (Knights), St Andrews College (Warriors), St Charles (Dolphins), St Stithians (Lions), Waterkloof (Titans) and Paarl Gymnasium (Cobras).

In addition to the franchise teams, the two Cricket South Africa (CSA) focus schools will be Hudson Park High School (Coastal Focus School) and Queens High School (Inland Focus School).

This year's National Finals will also see the All-Star team initiative making a return.

During the Franchise phase, Proteas legend Paul Harris selected an All-Star team to spread the talent search wider and provide the selected players with an opportunity to be part of the national finals.

Last year's All-Star team included the current SA U19 captain, Matthew Montgomery, who played against the Cricket South Africa hub side as a curtain raiser to the national final. Similarly, this year the T20 All-Star team will take on a CSA Development hub team. This will allow for an opportunity to create new memories on and off the field.

The previous winners of the tournament are:

2010 - Menlo Park

2011 - Waterkloof

2012 - Paarl Boys High

2013 - Rondebosch

2014 - St Stithians

2015 - Menlo Park

2016 - St Stithians

2017 - St Stithians

2018 - St Andrew's School

Source: Sport24