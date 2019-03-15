Nigeria: Archers Converge On Abuja As Federation Holds Officiating Workshop

Archers drawn from across the country will converge on Abuja for the first phase of the Nigerian Archery Federation Game Clinic, Coaching and Officiating Workshop holding from Sunday to March 28 at the multi-purpose indoor Sports hall of the National Stadium.

According to the President of the Nigeria Archery Federation, Mohammed Abdullah, the participants are drawn from the Defence Headquarters, Abuja comprising, Army, Navy, Air Force, Road Safety and the Nigeria Immigration Services.

Others will come from Imo, Kogi, Niger and Oyo states, as well as Tukura Archery Academy and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who will be joined by unattached individuals.

Abdullahi, who is excited over the encouraging number of participants registered so far for the workshop, added that the Nigerian Immigration Services has the highest number of participants with 20, while the Defence Headquarters has 15 leaving Road safety and the FCT with 10 participants each.

He added that Niger State has five; Imo four, Kogi and Oyo three each, just as Tukura Academy has five participants, while eight unattached individual participants have since been registered.

Abdullah revealed that Mr. Olatunji Bolaji, Dr. Tukura, Mr. Lucky Izukor and Mr. Kunle Akintimehin are the four resource persons for the week-long workshop, which is aimed at repositioning Archery Sport in Nigeria.