South Africa: AB - 'No Regrets' Over Proteas Retirement

Cape Town — Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers insists that he has no regrets over his decision to retire from international cricket.

That decision, made in May last year, came as a huge shock to the South African cricket community, especially with the 2019 World Cup in mind.

Even after De Villiers' retirement, there were many who felt that he would make himself available for the Proteas before the World Cup in May.

But, in an exclusive interview with Sport24 on Friday, De Villiers reiterated that he was comfortable with his decision.

"I have no regrets. I understand there were some emotions from the public when I retired, but ultimately I had to be true to myself and what I felt 10 months back," he said.

"It was time to move on. I respect everyone's opinions and emotions. Some said I should have gone on for longer, whereas others understood where I was coming from.

"You can't keep everyone happy and it's part of life I guess. But one thing is for sure, I'm happy and confident that I made the right decision.

"I have enjoyed sitting on the side and have chatted to some of the players after the game and still feel involved. It's great to see that the boys are doing well and, from my side, there are no hard feelings.

"I'm just enjoying life at the moment and happy that I have the opportunity to still wield the willow.

"I'm not 100% sure what the guys feel on the other side - the coach, the captain and the team. However, I'm pretty sure that they respect my decision and they have moved on really well."

De Villiers added that he would be watching the developments at the World Cup with keen interest.

"I can't wait to watch the boys go to England and win the World Cup," he said.

"I will be the biggest supporter of the gents while they play and hopefully they will lift the coveted trophy.

"I am proud and absolutely impressed with the way in which the Proteas have become a more diverse team, but not surprised."

Source: Sport24