Malawi: MEC Trains Comedians to Entice Voters

Mulanje — Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has hired over 100 artists countrywide to entice voters to cast their ballot at the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking on Tuesday at Hapuwani Court in Mulanje during a workshop meant to sensitize the artists on their roles, MEC Commissioner Moffat Banda said the performers have the responsibility to ensure that every Malawian who registered to vote cast his vote in the forthcoming Tripartite Elections.

"We are employing you as drama groups, musicians and road show hosts to use your artistic powers to lure the electorates into voting," he said.

Banda, who is also the Chairperson for Media and Civic Education within the electoral body, said the group would be responsible for civic educating the masses on electoral etiquette.

"We want you to take whatever you have learned here about the electoral process to the communities; if you do your job alright we will have peaceful elections with very little null and void ballots," he said.

Banda said MEC was optimistic that the entertainers would fulfill the task ahead, saying they have already demonstrated to be useful during voter registration.

"We did the same during voter registration and we were satisfied with the work the performers did attracting a lot of people to register. So, we said why not employ the same method during the elections," the Chairperson said.

Banda challenged the artists to be non-partisan when carrying out the voter civic education campaign in their respective communities.

"By just signing the contract you're all hired by MEC. Your performances must not show any political affiliation, your duty is to educate the people on their roles as voters and the importance of taking part in the voting process," he said.

During the workshop all the groups said they were committed to working with MEC and pledged to abide by its code of conduct.