Malawi: Good Vision Glasses Promotes Optical Care Services

Lilongwe — As one way of providing visual basic care in the country, a Lilongwe based German Non-profit-organization, Good Vision Glasses opened optical unit shop at Lifestyle pharmacy.

Country Director of Good Vision Glasses, Ganizani Malata disclosed this Wednesday to Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe that the shop is aimed at providing optical centres for people who are in need of affordable eye services.

"We intend to open optical care stores in various pharmacies as store-in-store optical units within and outside the city for the general public to access affordable eye care services," he said.

Malata said the organization has been conducting commercial outreach in various communities in the country so that people could get tested and purchase high-quality as well as affordable prescription and reading glasses at low prices.

"Good Vision Glasses are made out of non-allergic and extremely duration spring steel wire and are locally manufactured by Malawians, using and award-winning German technology that allows for instant assembly and fitting" he said.

The Country Director pointed out that these glasses are distributed via a network of staff trained in optometry by German opticians, based on a curriculum certified for Medical Council of Malawi (MCM).

The Organization is continually seeking to expand cooperation's with hospitals, pharmacies, medical aid schemes and aid organizations. The aim is to cover the whole Malawi within the next five years.

An Area 18 resident, Shyreen Soko 21, who had an eye test, said it was vital for everyone to have proper eyesight test for them to gain a living and participate in social life.

She said the organization offers a complete and thus unique solution for providing basic care in the country.

"It encompasses local production, education, vision test at no cost as well as instant assembly and fitting of durable, appealing glasses in different colors, sizes and at varying pupil distances including provide lens replacement as it becomes necessary," Soko pointed out.

Good Vision Glasses started its operation in the country in 2014 with headquarters in Zomba and it is a trademark of one Dollar Glasses Limited, non-governmental organization, providing visual impairment correction services in developing countries.

Good Vision Glasses estimates that around 15 per cent of people living in the country need affordable eye glasses.