Ghana: First 2019 Induction Course for Newly-Qualified Chartered Accountants Opens in Accra

press release

The first induction course in the year 2019 for newly-qualified chartered accountants is underway in Accra. The two-day course, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), seeks to prepare the newly-qualified chartered accountants for the world of business.

The induction course, is an occasion for inductees to be briefed on the ICAG Act, 1963 (Act 170), the Code of Ethics for professional Accountants, personal branding and the structure of ICAG.

The course represents an important element in the integration of newly-qualified accountants into the ICAG and provides the working environment and the set-up of the new members with the membership role of the Institute.

In a key note address delivered at the opening ceremony in Accra, yesterday, March 14, 2019, Nana Dr Michael Kwabena Agyekum Addo, Nkabomhene (Unity Chief) of New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KAMA Group and Guest Speaker for the occasion, urged the inductees to eschew greed, live above reproach and respect all rules and regulations of the accountancy profession in the discharge of their duties as accountants.

Nana Dr Addo said living above reproach entailed avoiding conflict of interest and shunning corruption.

He noted that anytime codes of ethics were breached in the performance of their duties as accountants, professional integrity suffered, thereby affecting individual and institutional reputation.

He reminded the inductees of narrowing job opportunities and urged them to open up their minds to other opportunities, adding that reaching higher heights in the accountancy profession would require patience and new methods of doing things.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Kwame Adom-Frimpong, President of ICAG, urged the inductees to uphold the dignity of the accounting profession by discharging their duties with a high level of professionalism and living up to the institute's ethical standards as enshrined in its motto--Integrity.

Prof. Adom-Frimpong underscored the importance of the induction course as an essential exercise for understanding the structure and functions of ICAG, for providing a strong engagement with ICAG's mission and purpose, and for building a healthy working relationship with fellow members.

