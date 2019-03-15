Angola: Gelson Dala Rejoins National Team After Injury

Luanda — The Angolan striker Gelson Dala currently playing for Portuguese Rio Ave, who was out of the competition due to left thigh injury, has joined the squad in the pitch.

Team's second top scorer with four goals, the player who suffered an injury in December 2018 after a match against FC Porto,

still train with some limitations, according to Portuguese Paper "A BOLA".

Gelson Dala 's return to the action is described as good news for the Angolan team. The player is expected to be part of the squad in the match with Botswana on March 22 ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The coach of national team Srdjan Vasiljvic of Serb is releasing this Friday the list containing the names of the athletes for operation in Botswana at a press conference.