Africa: No Refusal of U.S. Visa to CAF President

Photo: Fraternité Matin

Le président de la CAF Ahmad Ahmad

It is with surprise and indignation that CAF received news from a section of the media and social media platforms, claiming that the CAF President has been refused an entry visa to the United States of America to attend the FIFA Council meeting on 15 March 2019 in Miami.

The Confederation Africaine de Football is astonished by the ulterior motives of the persons circulating such false information, without verifying it's authenticity.

We confirm to the African football family that at no time was CAF President Ahmad Ahmad refused an entry visa to the USA.

Like the other members of the FIFA Council, he is in possession of a valid visa issued by the Embassy of the United States of America in Egypt.

The CAF President is very much aware of the procedures of visa acquisition and complies with the regulations of each country.

CAF therefore urges the parties spreading the false information to respect the code of conducts of the profession of journalism.