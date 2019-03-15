South Africa: New Leaders in Nw ABC Motsepe League Race

15 March 2019 - Reigning champions of the North West ABC Motsepe League, Buya Msuthu are in danger of losing their champions title after going down 3-2 to Young Zebras FC last week who toppled them off pole position with the result.

Msuthu have for the better part of the season dominated the North West stream but the competition has gotten stiffer in the province with the likes of Zebras, Orbit College and Polokwane City Rovers all raising their hands this season.

Buya Msuthu will be targeting maximum points this afternoon against Thaba Tshwane FC as they hope to reclaim their top position status. Thaba Tshwane have been blowing hot and cold this season, occupying 10th position from five wins, six losses and seven draws.

The new log leaders are in action on Sunday, 17 March against Ally's Tigers FC in a what should be an interesting tie against a club that has really done well this season, occupying sixth position on the table.

Looking at the relegation battle which has gotten even more intense as the season draws closer to conclusion will be quite interesting this weekend. Bottom placed, Glamour Boys face Polokwane City Rovers who are looking at finishing strong this season.

Phatsima All Stars, who are just a point above Glamour Boys are looking at causing an upset against Lerome Real South away from home. A win for All Stars could see them leap frog to 13 position from the 16th place they find themselves in.