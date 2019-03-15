Nigeria: Govt Confirms 20 People Dead in Lagos Island Building Collapse

Photo: Kayode Oladapo/Premium Times

A rescue team search for more victims from the scene of a building, which collapsed at Itafaji on the Lagos Island on Wednesday.

Lagos State Government has confirmed that a total of 20 people died in the early Wednesday, collapsed three floor building at number 10 Dogara Street, Ita-Faaji, Lagos Island.

The building housed a private Nursery School, Baden School, residents and shops on the floor of the structure.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris and General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, disclosed the figure at a media briefing on the sad incident after rescue operation has been completed.

According to Idris, out of the 20 casuality recorded, 16 were pupils of the school while the remaining four were adults.

Idris also debunked the alleged extortion against staff of the Lagos Island General Hospital by relations of victims of demanding certain amount of money for treatment, "This is not true. The claim came from mischievous elements for their own selfish reasons."

Details later... ..