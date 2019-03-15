South Africa: Cosatu Gauteng Calls On ANC Chairperson David Makhura to Act Against MEC of Sports and Recreation, Faith Mazibuko

press release

This kind of behaviour is the order of the day in the workplace. The Mayor of Sedibeng has also expelled eight workers for doing nothing wrong, without following disciplinary processes. Some MECs have even gone to threaten workers that they would dismiss them through SMS. It is also unfortunate that this kind of behaviour is displayed in the middle of an election campaign, where members and leaders of COSATU are campaigning for the victory of ANC.

Much as the MEC has apologized for her outburst and the pronouncement by the ANC in Gauteng to subject her to the integrity committee, we are also making a call that such reckless and childish MECs should be removed from the list of candidates to the legislature and parliament.

COSATU in Gauteng will seek an audience with the leadership of the ANC to be briefed about the steps taken by the Chairperson of the ANC, David Makhura both in his capacity as the chairperson and the Premier. We will further discuss with them the unprocedural dismissal of eight workers by the Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality. We view the actions of the MEC and the Mayor as a provocation to workers in the eve of the elections and we will not allow such naked abuse of power.

