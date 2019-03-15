South Africa: Saepu Condemns the Arrest and Sexual Harassement/Abuse of Gugu Ncube Who Was Charged for Public Indecency

press release

It is alleged that she was sexually abused by the Senior at Unisa and costed her job.

The woman staged picketing publicly because she felt unsatisfied by the decision of suspending the alleged staff member but cleared after investigation and returned to his post.

She needs justice for the actions made by the alleged staff member and found that picketing was the only option left for her.

What happened/happening to the lady is despicable, the saddest part is that there are many women like her suffering in silence and afraid to raise their voices due to such repercussions of arrests.

Her arrest happened quickly, and her actions was noticed quickly, was seen as breaking the law, but the matter in question, why the alleged abuser is not arrested?

We call out Unisa to withdraw the charges and take into cognisance that the lady needed to end the abuse and harassments that happens on daily basis in work environments.

Released by SAEPU

For enquiries contact Mpho Mpogeng

083 354 1121/071 8686 987

E-mail: saepu.headoffice@gmail.com