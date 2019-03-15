South Africa: Up to R50 000 Reward Offered for Information Regarding Murder of Siphiwo Nyobo

press release

A reward of up to R50 000 is offered to any person who can provide the police with information which may lead to the arrest and successful prosecution and conviction of the suspect/s involved in the murder of Siphiwo Nyobo (55) who was fatally wounded on 02 March 2018 at North End Stadium, East London.

It is alleged that three unknown male suspects approached and shot Nyobo at close range while leaving the stadium. The suspects then fled from the scene in a VW Polo with an unknown registration number.

Several attempts to gather information on these suspects and vehicle have been unsuccessful and the SAPS are offering a reward of up to R50 000 for information that would lead to a breakthrough in the case.

Anyone with any information can contact the investigating officer, Lt Col Bonisile Mkupa on 071 671 7770/083 2565 760 or office number 043 7070 653. Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10 111 or 32211 Crime Line or any nearest police station. Callers will remain anonymous should they wish to and all information will be treated with strictly confidential.