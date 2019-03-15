15 March 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Missing Woman Sought By Thornville Police

Thornville police are appealing for assistance from members of the community in locating Thandeka Nxumalo (32) from Hopewell Location in Thornville. Thandeka left her home proceeding to Pietermaritzburg on 21 February 2019 at 18:00 and did not return home. She was last seen wearing navy jeans and a striped T-shirt.

Anyone with information that can assist police in locating her whereabouts is requested to contact Detective Warrant Offcier Madlakayise Mpulo on 033 2510 671/ 082 459 5042 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa

