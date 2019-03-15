Africa: Tanzania Recovers in All-Africa Golf Challenge

NATIONAL junior golf team recovered from first round hiccup to cut off 14 shots in the second round of the ongoing All-Africa Junior Challenge in Botswana.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) competition Secretary Enock Magile told the 'Daily News' from Botswana yesterday that the Tanzanian youngsters worked very hard and managed to make good improvement in terms of scores.

The 13-country battle that started on Tuesday saw Tanzania struggle to collect a combined best gross score of 259 to settled duo 12th, tying with Gabon.

But team determination helped them total 245 in the second round on Wednesday to collect a score of 504 strokes. Following the feat, Tanzania jumped from 12th to 10th at the leaders board after the end of the second round.

Garv Chadha from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) is so far the team's top contributor.

Chadha who started with 79 in the first round, carded 80 on Wednesday, followed by his fellow club mate Aliraza Karmeli who carded 89 and 81 strokes.

Juma Likuli and Michael Masawe from Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo club of Dar es Salaam hit 91 and 84 and 93 and 84 strokes respectively.

Likuli and Masawe who are also making their maiden appearance in the continental level tournament, are said to have lack of exposure.

Magile added that all boys put everything to improve at both individual and team levels which is good spirit and sign.

He was hoping for even improvement in the yesterday third and today final rounds.

Historic champions South Africa maintained their perfect start by again carding 200 to aggregate 400 gross to stay at top.

Another East African Community (EAC) representative Uganda carded aggregate 449 (222,227) to drop from first round second to tie at third place with Zambia (231,218).

Other countries and their aggregate scores are Zimbabwe 468 (236,232), Nigeria 483 (240,243), Namibia 488 (244,244), Egypt 491(248,243), Eswatini 502 (255,247), Gabon 511 (259,252), Mauritius 511 (254,257) and at bottom are hosts Botswana 528 (269,268).

The four day 72 hole competition that three gross scores count for each team winds up today.