South Africa: PE Flying Squad Arrest Suspects With Dagga Worth About R30 000

Police response to suspicious activity in the Bethelsdorp area resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of 35kg dagga.

It is alleged that on Thursday evening, 14/03 at about 20:00, PE Flying Squad followed up on information about a suspicious vehicle in the Bethelsdorp area. The vehicle, a white Ford Fiesta was spotted in Standford Road near Marikina. When the police made a U-turn, the driver of the Fiesta started speeding. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver got off and ran into a nearby bushy area. The other two occupants remained in the vehicle.

On searching the vehicle, members found 36 medium size bags of dagga on the rear seat, 62 small transparent packets and a small amount of cash. The estimated street value of the dagga is R30 000.

The two occupants aged 26 and 39 were arrested and detained on charges of dealing and illegal possession of dagga. They are expected to appear in court soon.