South Africa: Taxi Rollover Leaves Ten Injured

Bonteheuwel — Ten people were left injured this morning following a taxi rollover on the Jakes Gerwel Road in Bonteheuwel, Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with Life Heathcare and other services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi on the side of the road lying on its roof. The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found seated around the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that all ten people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were later transported to nearby hospitals for further attention.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.