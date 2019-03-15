Uganda: Tight Security As Makerere Students Vote for Guild President

The voting for the Makerere University Guild President is underway across all colleges in the university amid tight security.

The election process in all schools started at 9am, an hour later than the initially communicated time.

Ian Peter Busuulwa, a presiding officer at school of Literature, languages and communication says the elections in their school dragged due to the delayed distribution of electoral materials.

The spokesperson of the Makerere electoral commission Martin Kato said that voting is going on smoothly and that they have not yet registered any hitch or any violent incident.

"Elections in all colleges started by 9 am and currently, voting is ongoing at all the schools in all colleges. We have not yet registered any incident and we are optimistic that everything will go on smoothly," Kato says.

He says that elections will end at 5pm and the winner will be announced at 11 pm after counting and tallying of votes.

He added that deployment at all colleges was crucial and it was concentrated since students tend to turn rowdy during elections.

According to the final campaigns held on Thursday in the freedom square, the race which has attracted 11 candidates is highly contested between Joshua Mukisa William, Julius Kateregga (both people power candidates), FDC's Milly Namuddu and George Mutumba.

Others are Nsimire Muhangi, a third-year Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, and David Musiri a second-year student of Bachelor of Commerce External, Andrew Twaliwaku (NRM) Milton Mwesiga and Arinda Osbert.

Emmanuel Agaba and Donald Munanu withdrew from the race.