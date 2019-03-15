Eritrea: Ambassador Estifanos Delivers Statement At Tokyo Peace Day

Asmara — Mr. Estifanos Afwerki, Eritrean Ambassador to Japan has delivered a speech at the Tokyo Peace Day commemoration held on 10 March in Tokyo.

In his speech, Ambassador Estifanos said that the bombing of Tokyo City and its horrific human cost in 10 March 1945 is part of the World War II's atrocities that was experienced in all parts of the world. Ambassador Estifanos explained that the same heinous acts of war crimes were committed over the Eritrean people by the successive colonial powers.

"We are gathered here today to learn a lesson from the ugly faces of all those wars by immortalizing our memories and the memories of generations to come highlighting the meaning of and the sacrifice paid for peace", Ambassador Esifanos noted.

The memorial event was attended by Japanese officials, Mayors of Japanese Cities, members of the Diplomatic Corps and representatives of Tokyo City residents.