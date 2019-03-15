Eritrea: Desert Locust Threat Under Control

Asmara — Mr. Mamoon Al-Alawi, Executive Secretary of the FAO Commission for Controlling the Desert Locust in the Central region (CRC), indicated that Eritrea has put under control the threat of desert locust.

Mr. Mamoon who came to Eritrea to first hand witness the effort Eritrea is making to control the spread of desert locust said that Eritrea has conducted praiseworthy effort to control the desert locust that was stretched in more than 32 thousand hectares. Mr. Mamoon also called for more effort since in character the desert locust is cross border threat.

Indicating that Eritrea, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Yemen are prone to desert locust breeding, Mr. Mamoon called for integrated effort of those countries in cooperation with partners in controlling the spread of the locust.

Mr. Mamoon also expressed appreciation for the contribution Eritrea is under taking in detecting the prevalence and control of the desert locust.

The Commission of Desert Locust Control Central Zone comprises 16 countries including Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Djibouti, and other countries that are affected directly or indirectly by the desert locust. The Headquarters of the Commission is in Cairo, Egypt.