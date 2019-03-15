Ethiopia: President Macron's Visit to Successful in Enhancing Ties

Addis Ababa — President Emanuel Macron's visit to Ethiopia was successful in furthering the age-long diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In his weekly briefing, Spokesperson of the Ministry, Nebyat Getachew said the French President visit is among the big events happened in the week and it was successful.

In his two-day visit, President Macron met with President Sahlework Zewdie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and discussed on bilateral and international issues.

During his stay, President Macron along with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the rock-hewn Churches of Lalibela, one of the world heritages of Ethiopia, and discussed about ways of renovating the monolithic churches.

Furthermore, the two countries signed a cooperation agreement on defense, finance, space science and preserving cultural heritages, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Macron witnessed the penning.

Accordingly, France will grant 100 million Euros to help Ethiopia's economic reform.

Nebyat said 26 anchor French companies will discuss with the Ethiopian business community in the Ethio-France business forum that will be held today in Addis Ababa as part of the efforts in strengthening the bilateral ties.

The Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all the 157 people on board was another big event in the week.

According to Nebyat, the Ministry has been updating countries and diplomatic community residing in Addis Ababa about the crash.

Over 50 countries and many continental and international organizations extended their condolence on the tragic incident that killed passengers from 35 nations, he said.

The Spokesperson has also briefed the media about the sixth Ethio-Tunis Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting being held in Tunis since yesterday.

Cooperation agreements in culture and tourism, industry and technology, women family issues, and training were signed during the meeting.