South Africa: Missing Child Sought By Jozini FCs

press release

The decomposed body of a young missing eight-year-old girl was found yesterday in the bushes at Mkhuze area. It is alleged that the suspects (31) was assaulting another 10-year-old girl in the area yesterday. Community members heard the child crying and went to investigate in the bushes. The suspect ran away after he noticed the community members. The child told the community what had happened to her and the suspect was later apprehended and was handed over to the police. The police officers questioned the suspect about the eight-year-old missing girl and he took them to where he allegedly killed and dumped her body. The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Ubombo Magistrates' Court soon.