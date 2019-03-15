Ethiopia: Chairs DeFazio, Larsen Respond to Grounding of Boeing Aircraft

Photo: DosenPhoto/Flickr

A Boeing 737 MAX in Toronto.

Washington, DC — Statement from Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR), and Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation Rick Larsen (D-WA):

Despite repeated assurances from the FAA in recent days, it has become abundantly clear to us that not only should the 737 MAX be grounded but also that there must be a rigorous investigation into why the aircraft, which has critical safety systems that did not exist on prior models, was certified without requiring additional pilot training.

While a lot of data has yet to be recovered that will help explain why Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 went down, as Chairs of the Committee and Subcommittee with jurisdiction over the FAA and NTSB, we plan to conduct rigorous oversight with every tool at our disposal to get to the bottom of the FAA’s decision-making process.