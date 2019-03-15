Angola Announces Creation of Courts of Trial By Year-End

Luanda — Angola will have 45 first instance courts nationwide by the end of this year to replace the existing 18 provincial courts which cover one or more municipalities, according to presiding judge of the Supreme Court, Rui Ferreira.

The judge made the announcement on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the judicial year held in Lobito city, coastal Benguela province.

Rui Ferreira also announced the creation of court of appeals in Luanda and Benguela provinces to operate as intermediate courts.

In his speech, he said that training and technical improvement of the justice staff was crucial for the current judicial reform carried out in the country.