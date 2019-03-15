Angola: MPLA Deputy President Condemns Death of Peddler At Rocha Pinto

Luanda — The death of the zungueira (peddler) Juliana Kafrique, on March 12 by a police officer in the Rocha Pinto ward in Luanda, was condemned this Friday by MPLA deputy president Luísa Damião.

In an act of solidarity with the family, Luísa Damião said, on behalf of the party leadership, that she came to present the condolences as it was repugnant and sad act, considering that nothing justifies the death of a defenseless citizen, and she was the bread winner.

The MPLA deputy president said that the party will accompany the family; especially the young children who still needed the mother's company.

"We must repudiate these acts every day. She was a defenseless woman and the police officer did not need to fire a gun", she added.

Luisa Damiao emphasized the existence of Law 25/11 against domestic violence, which came to protect all victims of violence, whether women, children, adults and the elderly.

The partisan official, besides giving solidarity to the family of Juliana Kafrique, made the delivery of food goods.

The husband of the late, Banguila Manuel Augusto, thanked the ruling party's gesture to support his family in this difficult time.

On Wednesday, Luanda governor, Sérgio Luther Rescova, gave his support to the family with the guarantee of employment for the widower.

The Luanda Governor flanked with deputy commander general of the National Police, José Maria Sita, who also visited Juliana's house.

Juliana Kafrique, 28, died as a result of the firing of a firearm by a National Police officer on Avenida 21 de Janeiro, Rocha Pinto neighborhood.

This act resulted in a disturbance in the public road, with aggressions to the police officers and passers-by, as well as damages to several vehicles.

The victim is going to be buried on Saturday in the Benfica Cemetery.