Angola and Portugal Hold Science Week

Luanda — Angola and Portugal will hold a Science Week on 18 - 20 this month in Lisbon, Porto and Bragança cities (Portugal).

This is the first initiative of the kind between the two countries aimed at establishing the interaction between Angolan and Portuguese researchers.

The annual meeting also serves to strengthen the network of cooperation between institutions and researchers by conducting joint research projects.

The Angolan delegation to the meeting will be chaired by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria Bragança Sambo and will include the Secretary of State, Domingos Neto.

Also joining the delegation are senior staff from the ministerial department and professors, as well as researchers from public and private institutions of higher education (IES) and from scientific and development research (IDI), bringing the number to 30 members.

There will be 13 IES and two IDIs from the provinces of Luanda, Cabinda, Huíla, Benguela, Uíge, Lunda Norte, Malanje, Bengo and Huambo.

According to minister, the event is part of declaration of intent in Higher Education Science and Technology and Innovation, signed in November 2018 during the visit of the President João Lourenço to Portugal to launch the agreements.