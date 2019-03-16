14 March 2019

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: President Faure Holds First Live Presidential Press Conference for the Year 2019

The Office of the President wishes to extend a special thanks to all members of the Press who attended the first live Presidential Press Conference for the year 2019 held at State House this evening Thursday 14 March.

To view our photo gallery please visit our Facebook Page- State House Seychelles: https://www.facebook.com/StateHouseSey/

or click direct links below to the Photo Album: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.2176839535717319&type=1&l=7a52acb723

To view the Full video of the Press Conference please click the below link to the Video Gallery

http://www.statehouse.gov.sc/video.php

